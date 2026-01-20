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OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

British Land to relocate London HQ to Regent's Place

20 Jan 2026 | 07:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

FTSE 100 REIT leases 35,000 sq ft at 20 Triton Street

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