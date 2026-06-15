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RetailScotlandUK & Ireland

British Land unveils Edinburgh retail and leisure plans

15 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Fort Kinnaird to undergo 43,000 sq ft expansion

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