Advanced Search

CorporateLogisticsOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

British Land's £740m retail park bet pays off with valuation boost

22 May 2025 | 07:54 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Listed giant has been increasing its out-of-town holdings in its last financial year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

London faces office supply crunch in 2026

6 May 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: British Land and AustralianSuper play the long game at Canada Water

25 Apr 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, Wood

British Land calls staff back to office four days a week

16 Apr 2025
Read

Sovereign wealth fund strikes deal to sell Slough Central

11 Apr 2025
Read