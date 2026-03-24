NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateOfficeUK & Ireland

British Land’s head of Storey begins new chapter at Fora

24 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

Blackstone- and Brockton-backed platform brings in director of partnerships

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Herbs, Plant, Herbal

British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant

1 Oct 2026
Read
Wood, Furniture, Table

Flex office incomes and occupancy rise – but fringe locations lag

28 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

British Land and GIC consider £160m Bishopsgate sale

8 Jul 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Knitwear

What’s topping the in-tray of British Land’s new CEO?

4 Jun 2026
Read