Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Broker Rike opens Hamburg office

16 May 2025 | 06:47 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Stefan Theisen will head up the branch

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Q+A: Sabine Keulertz and Jörg Ritter – "We started lean, there's no flab to trim"

5 Jan 2023
Read
Transportation, Vehicle, Yacht

Why it's a family affair in German real estate

14 Sep 2023
Read

German malls are on the shelves – but are they back on investors' shopping list?

3 May 2024
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Ehret+Klein takes over asset and property manager 3PM Services

12 May 2025
Read