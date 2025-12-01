Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingNordicsRetailSweden

Brookfield acquires Swedish industrial portfolio from EQT

1 Dec 2025 | 14:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Collection of 33 assets spans 144,000 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

SLP buys €100m Swedish logistics portfolio

28 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Axa IM Alts’ European logistics fund issues €500m green bond

27 Nov 2025
Read

Trinova hires ex-Logicor exec for Nordics acquisitions

13 Nov 2025
Read
Person, Machine, Architecture

Logistri acquires €115m Swedish properties

3 Nov 2025
Read