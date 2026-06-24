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FinancingCanadaLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Brookfield agrees largest ever European lending deal

24 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harri Thomas

Canadian investment firm supports mega UK residential sale with £500m loan

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