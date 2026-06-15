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FinancingDevelopmentESGLeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Brookfield banks £325m City office refi

15 Jun 2026 | 07:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

OCBC and Mashreq extend backing for 30 Fenchurch Street

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