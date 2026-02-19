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IrelandCanadaFinancingResidentialUK & Ireland

Brookfield buys into Dublin build-to-rent with €200m+ loan

19 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Facility represents Canadian giant’s first lending deal in Ireland

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