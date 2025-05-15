Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporateUK & Ireland

Brookfield closes in on €800m Generator deal  

15 May 2025 | 07:29 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Talks over acquisition started in February after previous buyer backtracked  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

€60m boutique Munich hotel hits the market

13 May 2025
Read
Indoors, Interior Design, Architecture

King Street invests €400m in European hotel group

13 May 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sea

From Nato to Nobu: €100m private island luxury resort in the works

6 May 2025
Read

Stoneweg invests €100m+ in Barcelona cinema-to-museum conversion

8 May 2025
Read