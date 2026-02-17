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LondonCanadaInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Brookfield goes back to market with CityPoint after sale talks end

17 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Canadian investor courts buyers again over £455m tower sale

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