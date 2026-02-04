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OfficeCanadaFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

Brookfield in talks to offload £455m CityPoint

4 Feb 2026 | 07:26 | London | by May Agaran

Canadian investor in negotiations with London-based Castleforge for the 36-storey office asset

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