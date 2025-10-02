Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingSpain

Brookfield kicks off refi for €500m Spanish hotel portfolio

2 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch

Private equity owner mandates broker to look for €325m ticket to consolidate existing facilities

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Roof, Tile Roof, Building

Brookfield lines up £450m refinancing for pair of outlet centres

17 Sep 2025
Read

Brookfield locks in mega €700m financing for Irish platform

16 Sep 2025
Read

Brookfield mulls disposal of €1.9bn European student portfolio  

11 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

€80m Costa del Sol hotel hits the market

11 Sep 2025
Read