Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFinancingItalyPolandSpainSweden

Brookfield launches finance hunt for €800m logistics portfolio

23 Oct 2025 | 15:20 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Adviser mandated to secure big ticket

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Brookfield sells €165m Spanish logistics complex

4 Aug 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

LCP locks in Eurobox mandate

13 May 2025
Read
Drink, Alcohol, Beer

Segro completes €470m Tritax EuroBox portfolio acquisition

6 Mar 2025
Read

Tritax EuroBox and Brookfield agree £1.1bn merger

29 Oct 2024
Read