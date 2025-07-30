FinanceContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland
30 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Two institutional lenders provide debt package
Rosebury Real Estate expands asset management team
Cedarstone puts plans in for Isle of Dogs student scheme
Brookfield locks in €375m finance for serviced apartment business
Plans lodged for Unilever’s City office revamp
Plans unveiled for 135,000 sq ft Cambridgeshire logistics project
Blackstone REIT’s chief executive killed in New York shooting
Lease signed for 391,000 sq ft Tritax Rugby scheme
HSBC calls senior managers back to office four days a week
The factors that make the EU a REIT good deal
Vodafone makes call on 100,000 sq ft London HQ move
Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ
Canadian giant seeks partner for £2bn logistics mega-project
Blue Owl flies in for first UK office acquisition
Shah on property: the joys and jolts of going it alone
Abu Dhabi firm hires chief investment officer for €400m European expansion
Goldman-backed Riverstone secures £186m refinancing of Kensington residence
Exeter founder’s new firm starts European build-out
Private equity firm launches £38m student sale
EY abandons 500,000 sq ft London office hunt
News UK to offload office space in London Bridge HQ