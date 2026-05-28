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FinancingCanadaContinental EuropeFranceLogistics

Brookfield locks in major refinancing for €1bn+ French logistics business

28 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Chris Borland

German bank finances sizeable portion of platform

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