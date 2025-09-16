Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceIrelandUK & Ireland

Brookfield locks in mega €700m financing for Irish platform

16 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Firm secures refinancing package of senior and mezzanine loans

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Fine Grain Property recruits commercial director

2 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

German asset manager lines up €80m Dublin deal

28 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, House

€30m Dublin resi portfolio hits the market

27 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Outlook finally turns for Northern Ireland's investment market

27 Aug 2025
Read