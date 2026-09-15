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ResidentialContinental EuropeSpain

Brookfield peels €200m sale out of Madrid residential platform  

15 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Private equity firm bought Fidere portfolio for more than €1bn earlier this year

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