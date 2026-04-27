NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Brookfield preps £175m Farringdon sale

27 Apr 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Prime office to tempt investors

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Brookfield banks £325m City office refi

15 Jun 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Electrical Device

Brookfield locks in major refinancing for €1bn+ French logistics business

28 May 2026
Read
Ping Pong, Ping Pong Paddle, Racket

Hong Kong owners explore £200m Holborn sale

14 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Morgan Real Estate agrees £110m sale of City trophy

10 Mar 2026
Read