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LeasingEast MidlandsOfficeUK & Ireland

Browne Jacobson agrees 46,000 sq ft Nottingham HQ move

10 Sep 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Law firm commits to three floors at Archers Wharf

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