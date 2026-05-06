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Brunel Healthcare signs for 142,000 sq ft Derbyshire shed

6 May 2026 | 08:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm agrees 15-year lease at Farran Investments' refurbished Swadlincote warehouse

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