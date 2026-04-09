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OpinionContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Brunel on property: why real estate faces a once-in-a-generation challenge

9 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Méka Brunel

Technical solutions aren't enough – we need a shared vision to create a new rebuilding era

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