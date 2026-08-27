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OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Bruntwood and Trafford plan Altrincham office expansion

27 Aug 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Joint venture targets expansion at fully let Foundation scheme

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