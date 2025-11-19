Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialUK & Ireland

Bruntwood reveals plans for Stretford Mall regeneration

19 Nov 2025 | 07:06 | London | by Alexander Peace

249 homes proposed as next stage of masterplan

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

Mixed-use properties: the holy grail for city centre regeneration

19 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Wavensmere plans 320 Nottingham co-living homes

17 Nov 2025
Read

Mount Anvil secures consent for 400 east London homes

17 Nov 2025
Read

FEC reveals masterplan for 1,200 Trafford homes

10 Nov 2025
Read