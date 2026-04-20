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Life SciencesEast of EnglandUK & IrelandAlternativesOfficeLeasing

Bruntwood SciTech agrees 41,000 sq ft letting at Melbourn Science Park

20 Apr 2026 | 11:03 | London | by May Agaran

Cellular Origins to set up global HQ in Cambridge

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