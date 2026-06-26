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PeopleAlternativesCorporateUK & Ireland

Bruntwood's science chief exits business

26 Jun 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Kath Mackay returns to Innovate UK as interim managing director

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