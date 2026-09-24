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CorporateM&APeopleSouth EastUK & Ireland

BTG Eddisons swoops for Milton Keynes consultancy

24 Sep 2026 | 12:55 | London | by May Agaran

Acquisition of Hornbeam expands presence in the South East

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