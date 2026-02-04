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ResidentialUK & Ireland

BTR/SFR: who has the biggest portfolio?

4 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Green Street News reveals the contrasting fortunes in the UK's residential rental market – and the company that has nearly 15,000 homes

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