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OfficeAlternativesCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentHotels & LeisureInvestmentLogisticsRetail

Bucharest airport joint venture to develop €200m+ scheme

10 Dec 2025 | 07:23 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Plans for 92,000 sq m of office and retail spaces as well as two hotels move forward

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