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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Buckinghamshire data centre plans face legal challenge

23 Jan 2026 | 08:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

High Court granted campaigners Foxglove and Global Action Plan the go-ahead to challenge planning decision

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