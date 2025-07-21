Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentFinanceInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Buckland secures £54m Lloyds development loan

21 Jul 2025 | 12:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding to help deliver first phase of Welborne Garden Village in Hampshire

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Greystar launches dedicated private wealth division

21 Jul 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

Assura increases earnings to £112m

21 Jul 2025
Read
Handrail, Architecture, Building

Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake

18 Jul 2025
Read
Bench, Furniture, Person

Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund

18 Jul 2025
Read