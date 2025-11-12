OfficeCorporateInvestmentLeasingUK & Ireland
12 Nov 2025 | 07:34 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
Company says many prospective tenants are adopting a wait and see approach
Shaftesbury executive director Michelle McGrath to step down
Chancerygate acquires Bristol site for £35m logistics scheme
Budget uncertainty slows leasing momentum at Regional REIT
Valeo agrees Birmingham office prelet
Granton Waterfront project secures £42m government funding
German buyer snaps up second Soho asset
Why it takes longer to build a home now than 10 years ago
Resolution hoists for-sale sign over Vantage London
£160m student accommodation funding opportunity in play
Blackstone’s global real estate co-head steps down
George Lucas snaps up £40m London mansion
British Land bags £27m Bournemouth retail park
Developers vie for £1.5bn City tower project
Asda bags £100m+ off-market sale
Jack Ma’s wife swoops for £20m Belgravia mansion
Shah on property: the moral of CBRE’s piratical takeover story, 20 years on
Newmark adds two more big-hitters to growing debt team
Where will the money come from in 2026?
Brookfield takes first step to create its next UK student platform