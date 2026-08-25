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OpinionFundraisingUK & Ireland

Bug or feature? Rethinking the UK property fund narrative

25 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Ishan Issadeen

The UK's open-ended property fund landscape analysed in five charts

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