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ResidentialInvestmentUK & Ireland

Build-to-rent achieves highest second quarter on record

3 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Big deals by Morgan Stanley and Greystar push quarterly volume to £2.2bn

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