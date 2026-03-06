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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentUK & Ireland

Build-to-rent investment now totals £40bn, says Knight Frank

6 Mar 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Around 75% (£30bn) of total UK rental investment during the last decade has targeted multifamily housing

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