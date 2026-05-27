NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

Build-to-rent veteran joins Nest

27 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Guy Montague-Jones

Pensions giant increases focus on residential space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Former PGIM exec sets up retail investment firm

1 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs

1 Sep 2026
Read
Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Mountpark picks new chief executive

1 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring

31 Aug 2026
Read