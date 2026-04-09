NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Policy & RegulationUK & IrelandResidential

Building Safety Regulator to accelerate remediation backlog

9 Apr 2026 | 07:53 | London | by May Agaran

Dedicated taskforce to be formed with the goal of reducing average decision times to below 12 weeks

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Cylinder, Can, Tin

Exploring the link between fire safety and asset devaluation

24 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Developer-led cladding repairs lag behind public sector

30 Jun 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Nothing is more important to economic growth than housing – so how can we build more?

26 Jun 2026
Read

Why parliament isn’t the only historic building at risk of ruin

23 Jun 2026
Read