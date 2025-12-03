Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingInvestmentTechnologyUK & IrelandUnited States

BuiltAI secures funding to spur UK and US expansion

3 Dec 2025 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

London-based AI financial modelling and investment underwriting platform has already established a blue-chip customer base

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Debt drives European recovery as core capital returns

27 Nov 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Landscape

Hines' Asia value-add fund faces first-close hurdle

26 Nov 2025
Read

KKR and ISIF pump €770m into Irish property lender

17 Nov 2025
Read
Airport, Person, Adult

Cerberus targets $3bn for opportunistic real estate fund

6 Nov 2025
Read