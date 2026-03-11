NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Bundesbank abandons plans for former Frankfurt headquarters

11 Mar 2026 | 14:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

German central bank intends to buy new office property instead

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

Deutsche Bahn mulls large-scale sublettings in Frankfurt

18 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away

17 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, House

RFR eyes distressed 1990s Berlin mall through CMBS loan option

17 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

EU agency to establish new HQ at Frankfurt's Messeturm

17 Sep 2026
Read