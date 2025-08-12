Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Burberry’s global headquarters on the runway for £145m

12 Aug 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Prime Westminster block let to British fashion house up for sale

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Derwent agrees headlease deal for 50 Baker Street

5 Aug 2025
Read
Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Kuwaiti investor pulls Farringdon sale as values recover

4 Aug 2025
Read

Hong Kong’s "king of retail" finds buyer for £130m Bond Street block

31 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Derwent exchanges on £56m sale of Francis House

29 Jul 2025
Read