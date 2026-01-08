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LeasingSouth WestUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopmentESGInvestment

Burges Salmon agrees deal for Bristol HQ expansion

8 Jan 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Law firm takes entirety of Mapletree's One Glass Wharf building

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