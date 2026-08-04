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Policy & RegulationDevelopmentRegenerationUK & Ireland

Burnham's devolution drive will "change rules of the game"

4 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Newly outlined policies are far-reaching – but jury is out on potential benefits

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