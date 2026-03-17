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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentNetherlands

Burstone and Hines launch pan-European industrial joint venture

17 Mar 2026 | 14:27 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Strategy is seeded with €40m+ portfolio of German and Dutch assets

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