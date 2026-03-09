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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyNetherlands

Burstone forms JV with global investor for €500m logistics push

9 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

Partnership to focus on building pan-European light industrial portfolio

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