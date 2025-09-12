Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailDistressPoliticsUK & Ireland

Business rates hike puts 400 big stores at risk of closure

12 Sep 2025 | 07:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The government is planning to impose a new surtax targeting the country's biggest retail outlets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Female, Person

Government reveals priorities for business rates overhaul

11 Sep 2025
Read

£15m Northern Irish mall on the market

11 Sep 2025
Read
Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Why Chinese e-commerce giants are turning to Europe

11 Sep 2025
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

US investor launches £100m retail park sale

10 Sep 2025
Read