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LogisticsContinental EuropeSpainInvestment

Buyer emerges for EQT's €150m+ Spanish logistics portfolio

26 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon, Edith Fishta, David Hatcher

145,000 sq m collection generates more than €9m in annual rent

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