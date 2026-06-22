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LondonInvestmentRetailUK & Ireland

Buyer emerges for Max Mara’s Bond Street flagship

22 Jun 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Sale of prime block agreed at sub-4% yield

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