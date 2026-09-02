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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site

2 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by James Buckley

Joint venture selected for Mayfair's first new-build office scheme in nine years

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