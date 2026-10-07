Buyer hunt begins for County Kerry retail park

RetailInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland
7 Oct 2026 | 07:00 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland
Asset has a guide price of €15.4m
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Aviva seeks operator for €100m Dublin hotel project
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule