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InvestmentLogisticsNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Buyer in pole position for £200m Birchwood Park

17 Dec 2025 | 16:13 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Deep pool of bidders have battled it out for the Warrington asset

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